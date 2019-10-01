Reviewing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO)’s and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)’s results

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has weaker performance than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.