Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.89 N/A -0.54 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 141 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackLine Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackLine Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

BlackLine Inc.’s upside potential is 18.60% at a $59.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $154.33, while its potential downside is -8.97%. The results provided earlier shows that BlackLine Inc. appears more favorable than Tableau Software Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackLine Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 98.77% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of BlackLine Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats Tableau Software Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.