Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s results

Since BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 49 11.05 N/A -0.54 0.00 Shopify Inc. 252 30.61 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackLine Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BlackLine Inc. and Shopify Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

BlackLine Inc. has an average target price of $59.5, and a 16.92% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Shopify Inc. is $320.37, which is potential -9.19% downside. The data provided earlier shows that BlackLine Inc. appears more favorable than Shopify Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares and 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares. 1% are BlackLine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Shopify Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Shopify Inc. beats BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.