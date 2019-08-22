Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)’s results

Both BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 49 10.96 N/A -0.54 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 30 8.15 N/A -3.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackLine Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Pluralsight Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Pluralsight Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$59.5 is BlackLine Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.10%. On the other hand, Pluralsight Inc.’s potential upside is 87.85% and its consensus price target is $30. The data provided earlier shows that Pluralsight Inc. appears more favorable than BlackLine Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BlackLine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. was less bullish than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pluralsight Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.