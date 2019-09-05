Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s results

This is a contrast between BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 11.27 N/A -0.54 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackLine Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Liquidity

BlackLine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, One Horizon Group Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackLine Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BlackLine Inc. is $59.5, with potential upside of 14.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackLine Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 8.7%. Insiders held roughly 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has 8.91% stronger performance while One Horizon Group Inc. has -77.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BlackLine Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.