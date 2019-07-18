Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s results

As Application Software companies, BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 48 11.22 N/A -0.54 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.98 N/A 0.69 10.29

Table 1 highlights BlackLine Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackLine Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of BlackLine Inc. shares and 30.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of BlackLine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has stronger performance than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats BlackLine Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.