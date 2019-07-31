Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and Its Competitors results

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackLine Inc. has 83.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand BlackLine Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have BlackLine Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.10% -6.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing BlackLine Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. N/A 49 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BlackLine Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

$53 is the consensus price target of BlackLine Inc., with a potential upside of 16.25%. The competitors have a potential upside of 134.87%. BlackLine Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackLine Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has weaker performance than BlackLine Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

BlackLine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, BlackLine Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. BlackLine Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Dividends

BlackLine Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BlackLine Inc.’s rivals beat BlackLine Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.