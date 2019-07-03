Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s results

This is a contrast between BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 48 11.27 N/A -0.54 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 71 18.79 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackLine Inc. and Everbridge Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1%

Liquidity

BlackLine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Everbridge Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BlackLine Inc. and Everbridge Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Everbridge Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80 average target price and a -12.06% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackLine Inc. and Everbridge Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 92.2%. Insiders held 0.5% of BlackLine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8% Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats BlackLine Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.