Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s results

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 11.10 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

BlackLine Inc. has a 16.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $59.5. Competitively the average target price of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is $4.35, which is potential 10.27% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BlackLine Inc. is looking more favorable than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.