Reviewing BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s results

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.57 N/A -0.54 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 195 12.08 N/A 4.90 41.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackLine Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Liquidity

BlackLine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANSYS Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. ANSYS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and ANSYS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 20.15% for BlackLine Inc. with average price target of $59.5. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc.’s average price target is $205.5, while its potential downside is -2.32%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BlackLine Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackLine Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 97.9% respectively. 1% are BlackLine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has weaker performance than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors ANSYS Inc. beats BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.