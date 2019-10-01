Reviewing BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 7 -3.83 534.96M 0.19 38.02 QUALCOMM Incorporated 76 0.81 1.21B 1.81 40.38

In table 1 we can see BlackBerry Limited and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. QUALCOMM Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry Limited. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackBerry Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 7,775,581,395.35% 4.6% 3.1% QUALCOMM Incorporated 1,588,760,504.20% 31.3% 6%

Risk and Volatility

BlackBerry Limited has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackBerry Limited and QUALCOMM Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 3 0 2.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

BlackBerry Limited’s average target price is $7.83, while its potential upside is 49.14%. Meanwhile, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s average target price is $85.7, while its potential upside is 12.35%. The results provided earlier shows that BlackBerry Limited appears more favorable than QUALCOMM Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% are BlackBerry Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited has weaker performance than QUALCOMM Incorporated

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats BlackBerry Limited on 12 of the 15 factors.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.