Reviewing BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s results

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 3.94 N/A 0.19 38.02 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.34 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackBerry Limited and Optical Cable Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackBerry Limited and Optical Cable Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

BlackBerry Limited is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.77. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackBerry Limited and Optical Cable Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BlackBerry Limited’s upside potential is 38.28% at a $9.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackBerry Limited and Optical Cable Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 15.7%. BlackBerry Limited’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited has 2.67% stronger performance while Optical Cable Corporation has -1.31% weaker performance.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats Optical Cable Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.