Reviewing BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 4.16 N/A 0.19 38.02 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

Demonstrates BlackBerry Limited and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BlackBerry Limited and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackBerry Limited and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackBerry Limited has a 39.09% upside potential and an average target price of $9.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackBerry Limited and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 0.52% respectively. BlackBerry Limited’s share held by insiders are 11.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BlackBerry Limited beats Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.