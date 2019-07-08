Reviewing Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s results

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.72 N/A 1.13 15.46 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Crescent Point Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 46.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.