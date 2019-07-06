Reviewing Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s results

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 5.72 N/A 1.13 15.46 Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.92 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Black Stone Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Contango Oil & Gas Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.58% and an $22.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Contango Oil & Gas Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 47.6%. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -2.84% -0.63% -1.3% 2.59% -5.93% 12.66% Contango Oil & Gas Company -17.9% -18.15% -30.91% -48.94% -37.7% -18.15%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bullish trend while Contango Oil & Gas Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.