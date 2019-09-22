Reviewing Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.87 N/A 1.13 13.30 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.67 N/A 7.14 3.06

Table 1 demonstrates Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals L.P. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.58 beta indicates that Black Stone Minerals L.P. is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 61.18% for Black Stone Minerals L.P. with average price target of $23. Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 7.71%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Black Stone Minerals L.P. seems more appealing than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.6% and 0%. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has -3.1% weaker performance while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 5.47% stronger performance.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.