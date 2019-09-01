Reviewing Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

Both Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.84 N/A 1.13 13.30 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 238 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals L.P. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Black Stone Minerals L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

The average price target of Black Stone Minerals L.P. is $22.5, with potential upside of 58.01%. Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s average price target is $66.4, while its potential downside is -8.75%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Black Stone Minerals L.P. seems more appealing than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares and 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders held 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has -3.1% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.