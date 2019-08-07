Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Liquidity

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 19.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.