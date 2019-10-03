Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 264.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 288,803,088.80% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.