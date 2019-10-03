Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|29.92M
|0.04
|264.36
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|288,803,088.80%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.
