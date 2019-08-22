Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s results

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Liquidity

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 19.5%. Comparatively, 4.9% are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.