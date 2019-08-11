Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 84.7%. About 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 5 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
