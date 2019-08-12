Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|122.89
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 19.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
