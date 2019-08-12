Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 122.89 N/A 0.08 135.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 19.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.