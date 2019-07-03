Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Estre Ambiental Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Estre Ambiental Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Estre Ambiental Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Estre Ambiental Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Estre Ambiental Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.47% -23.94% -36.46% -77.54% -89.2% -23.94%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.