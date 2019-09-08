Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.