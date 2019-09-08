Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRACU)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
