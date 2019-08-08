Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Since Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|1.01
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 8.1%. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
