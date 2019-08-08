Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

Since Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 8.1%. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.