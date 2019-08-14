Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s results

This is a contrast between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 17.39% respectively. Insiders owned 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 8.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.