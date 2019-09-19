Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors New Frontier Corporation beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.