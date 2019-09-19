Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors New Frontier Corporation beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
