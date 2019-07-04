Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and Its Competitors results

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 22.01% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
The competitors have a potential upside of -45.87%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.32%
|1.49%
|4.91%
|0%
|2.09%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
