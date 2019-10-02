Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 4 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 11 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 377,714,825.31% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 5.45%. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.