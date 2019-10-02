Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s results

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|11
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|377,714,825.31%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.23% and 5.45%. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
