Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
