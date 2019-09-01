Reviewing Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.