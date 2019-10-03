Reviewing Black Knight Inc. (BKI)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 62 2.53 140.58M 1.12 56.74 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 highlights Black Knight Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Black Knight Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Black Knight Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 226,559,226.43% 9.4% 4.4% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Black Knight Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 41.78%. 4% are Black Knight Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. has stronger performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors Black Knight Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.