Reviewing Black Knight Inc. (BKI)’s and KCAP Financial Inc. (:)’s results

Both Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and KCAP Financial Inc. (:) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 58 8.06 N/A 1.12 56.74 KCAP Financial Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Black Knight Inc. and KCAP Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% KCAP Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of KCAP Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are Black Knight Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% KCAP Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors KCAP Financial Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firmÂ’s Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firmÂ’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.