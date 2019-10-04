Reviewing Black Knight Inc. (BKI)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 62 2.53 140.58M 1.12 56.74 B. Riley Financial Inc. 23 0.00 13.61M 0.71 26.45

Demonstrates Black Knight Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Black Knight Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Black Knight Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than B. Riley Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 226,559,226.43% 9.4% 4.4% B. Riley Financial Inc. 60,381,543.92% 7.2% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Black Knight Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 65.6% respectively. Black Knight Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4%. Competitively, 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. has stronger performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 14 of the 13 factors Black Knight Inc. beats B. Riley Financial Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.