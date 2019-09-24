Reviewing Black Hills Corporation (BKH)’s and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)’s results

We are contrasting Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 76 2.69 N/A 4.00 19.77 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Black Hills Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Black Hills Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Black Hills Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.43% for Black Hills Corporation with consensus price target of $74.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Black Hills Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Black Hills Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation has stronger performance than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

Summary

Black Hills Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.