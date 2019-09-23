Reviewing Black Hills Corporation (BKH)’s and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s results

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 76 2.67 N/A 4.00 19.77 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 3.01 N/A 4.61 19.78

Demonstrates Black Hills Corporation and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Black Hills Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Black Hills Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.3. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s 0.13 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Black Hills Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Black Hills Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Black Hills Corporation and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Black Hills Corporation has a -3.67% downside potential and an average price target of $74. Competitively Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has an average price target of $99.25, with potential upside of 1.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation looks more robust than Black Hills Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Black Hills Corporation and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 87.8% respectively. Black Hills Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation has stronger performance than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Black Hills Corporation.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.