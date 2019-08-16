Reviewing Black Hills Corporation (BKH)’s and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s results

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 75 2.67 N/A 4.00 19.77 DTE Energy Company 125 1.72 N/A 6.06 20.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. DTE Energy Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Black Hills Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Black Hills Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4% DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Black Hills Corporation’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. DTE Energy Company’s 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Hills Corporation. Its rival DTE Energy Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Black Hills Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DTE Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

Black Hills Corporation and DTE Energy Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 DTE Energy Company 1 3 0 2.75

Black Hills Corporation has a -3.41% downside potential and a consensus price target of $74. On the other hand, DTE Energy Company’s potential downside is -0.51% and its consensus price target is $128. The data provided earlier shows that DTE Energy Company appears more favorable than Black Hills Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Black Hills Corporation and DTE Energy Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 74%. 0.8% are Black Hills Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DTE Energy Company has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08% DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than DTE Energy Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors DTE Energy Company beats Black Hills Corporation.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.