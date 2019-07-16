Reviewing Black Hills Corporation (BKH)’s and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s results

Both Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills Corporation 73 2.71 N/A 4.00 18.94 Bloom Energy Corporation 12 1.81 N/A -2.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Black Hills Corporation and Bloom Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 21.1% -18.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Black Hills Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Bloom Energy Corporation has 2.4 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bloom Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Hills Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Black Hills Corporation and Bloom Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Bloom Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Black Hills Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -10.95% and an $71 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Hills Corporation and Bloom Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 41.3%. 0.8% are Black Hills Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Bloom Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Hills Corporation 2.63% 4.25% 7.69% 19.99% 30.8% 20.74% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.07% 12.28% 21.36% -31.36% 0% 33.77%

For the past year Black Hills Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Bloom Energy Corporation.

Summary

Black Hills Corporation beats Bloom Energy Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.