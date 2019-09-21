Reviewing BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 0.97 N/A -0.09 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.57 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights BK Technologies Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BK Technologies Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

BK Technologies Corporation’s -0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation are 2.8 and 1.6. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 1.8 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BK Technologies Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.4% and 26% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 4.7% are Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.