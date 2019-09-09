Reviewing BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.08 N/A -0.09 0.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.34 N/A -8.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BK Technologies Corporation and Vislink Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2%

Volatility & Risk

BK Technologies Corporation has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vislink Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

BK Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vislink Technologies Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5 respectively. BK Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vislink Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BK Technologies Corporation and Vislink Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.4% and 5.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 14.3% are Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation has 4% stronger performance while Vislink Technologies Inc. has -63.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.