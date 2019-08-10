Reviewing BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BK Technologies Corporation has 80.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BK Technologies Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.70% -2.70% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing BK Technologies Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for BK Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

The competitors have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BK Technologies Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation are 2.8 and 1.6. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BK Technologies Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

BK Technologies Corporation has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

BK Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BK Technologies Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.