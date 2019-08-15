Reviewing BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.13 N/A -0.09 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.77 N/A 0.06 170.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BK Technologies Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

BK Technologies Corporation’s current beta is -0.05 and it happens to be 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s 0.36 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BK Technologies Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. BK Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BK Technologies Corporation and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.4% and 13.1%. Insiders held roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation has 4% stronger performance while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -27.61% weaker performance.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats BK Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.