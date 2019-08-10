Reviewing BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s results

Since BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.14 N/A -0.09 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.28 N/A 9.86 1.30

Table 1 demonstrates BK Technologies Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BK Technologies Corporation and Aviat Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

BK Technologies Corporation’s current beta is -0.05 and it happens to be 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Aviat Networks Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BK Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aviat Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation shares and 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. 13.83% are BK Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Aviat Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats BK Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.