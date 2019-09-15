Reviewing BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)’s and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.04 N/A -0.09 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 166.63 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BK Technologies Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BK Technologies Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Volatility & Risk

BK Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.05 beta. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BK Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.7 Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BK Technologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation shares and 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation was less bullish than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.