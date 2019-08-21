Reviewing BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)’s and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.24 N/A 1.05 22.50 Winmark Corporation 173 8.52 N/A 7.37 22.94

In table 1 we can see BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Winmark Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Winmark Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Winmark Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Liquidity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Winmark Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Winmark Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Winmark Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $29.5, while its potential upside is 31.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares and 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares. About 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 27.2% are Winmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Winmark Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Winmark Corporation beats BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.