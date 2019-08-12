Reviewing BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)’s and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s results

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.23 N/A 1.05 22.50 eBay Inc. 38 3.07 N/A 2.09 19.74

In table 1 we can see BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and eBay Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. eBay Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than eBay Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Table 2 represents BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, eBay Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. eBay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and eBay Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 eBay Inc. 0 4 10 2.71

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.70% and an $29.5 consensus price target. Competitively eBay Inc. has a consensus price target of $43.64, with potential upside of 9.81%. The data provided earlier shows that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than eBay Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional investors owned 0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares and 92.8% of eBay Inc. shares. About 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of eBay Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than eBay Inc.

On 9 of the 12 factors eBay Inc. beats BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.