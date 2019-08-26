Reviewing BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.7% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.70% 6.30% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. N/A 45 17.50 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.62 3.23 2.59

$69 is the consensus price target of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., with a potential upside of 88.68%. The potential upside of the rivals is 24.84%. Based on the results delivered earlier, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year BJ’s Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.