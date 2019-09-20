Reviewing BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s results

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 43 0.64 N/A 2.27 17.50 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 165 1.30 N/A 9.08 19.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0.00% 35.7% 14%

Volatility and Risk

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a 0.56 beta and it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a consensus price target of $70, and a 95.80% upside potential. Competitively Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a consensus price target of $170, with potential upside of 2.43%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.5% respectively. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.96% are Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 5.66% 6.46% 21.31% 10.52%

For the past year BJ’s Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend while Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats BJ’s Restaurants Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.