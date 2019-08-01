Reviewing BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)’s and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A)’s results

Both BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BJ’s Restaurants Inc.
|47
|0.72
|N/A
|2.27
|20.81
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|633
|0.36
|N/A
|89.51
|6.25
Demonstrates BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Biglari Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Biglari Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BJ’s Restaurants Inc.
|0.00%
|15.7%
|6.3%
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BJ’s Restaurants Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s average price target is $61.5, while its potential upside is 54.91%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders owned 1.1% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BJ’s Restaurants Inc.
|-6.01%
|2.81%
|-11.26%
|-28.43%
|-9.04%
|-6.64%
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|-6.68%
|-26.14%
|-13.42%
|-28.32%
|-43.96%
|-4.88%
For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than BJ’s Restaurants Inc.
Summary
BJ’s Restaurants Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.
BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
