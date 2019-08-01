Reviewing BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)’s and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A)’s results

Both BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 47 0.72 N/A 2.27 20.81 Biglari Holdings Inc. 633 0.36 N/A 89.51 6.25

Demonstrates BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Biglari Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Biglari Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s average price target is $61.5, while its potential upside is 54.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.1% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -6.01% 2.81% -11.26% -28.43% -9.04% -6.64% Biglari Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.14% -13.42% -28.32% -43.96% -4.88%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.