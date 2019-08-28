Reviewing Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA)’s and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s results

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 196 19.68 N/A 7.14 29.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bitauto Holdings Limited and VeriSign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5%

Risk & Volatility

Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, VeriSign Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bitauto Holdings Limited is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, VeriSign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. VeriSign Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bitauto Holdings Limited and VeriSign Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Bitauto Holdings Limited has an average price target of $19.5, and a 55.25% upside potential. Meanwhile, VeriSign Inc.’s average price target is $202.5, while its potential downside is -0.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bitauto Holdings Limited looks more robust than VeriSign Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares and 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares. 25.23% are Bitauto Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of VeriSign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94% VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35%

For the past year Bitauto Holdings Limited had bearish trend while VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.