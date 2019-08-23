Reviewing Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA)’s and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s results

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 TechTarget Inc. 19 5.25 N/A 0.50 46.51

Demonstrates Bitauto Holdings Limited and TechTarget Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bitauto Holdings Limited and TechTarget Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TechTarget Inc.’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bitauto Holdings Limited are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor TechTarget Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. TechTarget Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bitauto Holdings Limited and TechTarget Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.5 is Bitauto Holdings Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 82.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bitauto Holdings Limited and TechTarget Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 77.5%. 25.23% are Bitauto Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TechTarget Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year Bitauto Holdings Limited has -53.94% weaker performance while TechTarget Inc. has 88.53% stronger performance.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.